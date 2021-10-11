Special vaccination drive

Shivamogga district administration has launched a four-day special COVID-19 vaccination drive beginning on Monday. The vaccination booths would be functioning in all wards of urban local bodies and villages till October 14.

Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vaishali informed the media that all those aged above 18 years would be vaccinated in the special drive. The people could visit primary health centres, community health centres, taluk hospitals and district hospitals for the purpose.

“The district has sufficient stock. Getting vaccinated is necessary to avoid the third wave of the infection”, she said.