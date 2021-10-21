Special vaccination drive today

Hassan

Hassan district administration has set a target of administering COVID-19 vaccine to one lakh people as part of the special vaccination drive on Friday. Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh has appealed to the public to join hands with the administration to make the drive a success.

The officer, on Thursday, held a video conference with taluk-level officers on the preparations for the drive. The State Government had set the target of covering 30 lakh people on the day. The officer had to identify those people not yet vaccinated and bring them to the vaccination centre. He instructed the panchayat officials to make arrangements for the drive. If necessary the officers should visit residences and bring people for vaccination.

Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish and others were present at the meeting.

