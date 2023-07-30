Special unit in Dharwad for conjunctivitis

July 30, 2023 06:31 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - HUBBALLI:

In the wake of rise in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘Madras Eye’ in Hubballi-Dharwad and rural areas of Dharwad district, a special unit has been set up at Civil Hospital in Dharwad.

Giving details of the special unit set up on Saturday to screen the patients having symptoms of ‘Madras Eye’ and to provide them timely treatment, District Surgeon Sangappa Gabi said that the unit set up at the Ophthalmology Department on the first floor will have dedicated staff and ophthalmologists.

He said that the special unit had been isolated as conjunctivitis is highly contagious and spreads fast.

Civil Hospital receives an average of 800 outpatients every day and so a special counter to register the appointments and provide treatment has also been made available.

The special unit will be functional from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on weekdays and on holidays, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Medicines will also be provided at the unit.

Dr Sangappa said that the hospital had received an average of 80 to 100 patients of ‘Madras Eye’ in the last four days and so special unit had been set up. He said the eye disease was infecting children and youths particularly those residing in hostels and PG facility. He advised people to maintain cleanliness and sanitise hands regularly and do not allow others to touch their belongings.

