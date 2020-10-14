Special trains to operate from State till Nov. 30

Railways to operate 196 pairs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 30

The Railway Ministry on Tuesday announced introduction of 196 pairs of festival special trains, mostly comprising inter-State long distance services to be operational between October 20 and November 30, including about 28 pairs operating out of Karnataka.

These special trains were being introduced in view of the upcoming Dasara and Deepavali festivals.

In a message to the GMs of Zonal Railways, the Ministry told them to ensure the special services are operated at a minimum speed of 55 kmph so that they become super-fast services. The Ministry also asked the zones to operate the special services with more number of AC 3-Tier coaches that were in good condition. This was in line with the recent announcement of the Ministry that long-distance super-fast trains would come to have more AC coaches in the place of Second Sleeper coaches. Fares applicable for these special trains would be as those applicable to special trains.

While a majority of trains operate from cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi, other parts of Karantaka have not got their due, rue railway activists. Kalyana Karnataka did not get any festival specials, rued rail activist Sunil Kulkarni. Places such as Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Koppal and Ballari did not get trains. Similarly, Mangaluru region too did not get any festival specials. Though Central Railway had proposed to reintroduce Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Special (earlier 12133/34), the same appears to have not been approved by the Ministry.

Some of the trains to be operated from South Western Railway include, Train No. 02251/52 Yeshwantpur-Korba-Yeshwantpur (weekly); 02253/54 Yeshwantpur-Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur (weekly); 02539/40 Yeshwantpur-Lucknow-Yeshwantpur (weekly); 02607/08 and 02657/58 Chennai-Bengaluru-Chennai (daily) and 06231/32 Mayiladutarai-Bengaluru-Mayiladutarai (daily).