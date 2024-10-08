Special trains to Mysuru to clear Dasara rush 

The South Western Railway will operate special trains to clear Dasara rush during October.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said Train No. 07307/07308 Belagavi-Mysuru-SSS Hubballi Express Special will depart from Belagavi on October 11 at 5.30 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 6.25 a.m. the next day. It will have stops at Khanapur, Londa, Alnavar, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Hassan, Holenarsipur and Krishnarajanagar stations.

Train No. 07308 Mysuru-SSS Hubballi Express Special will depart from Mysuru on October 12, 10.30 p.m. and reach Hubballi at 7 a.m. the following day. The special train will consist of 16 coaches including 1 AC 2-tier, 1 AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, 2 general second class and 2 SLR/D coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06279/06280 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will depart from Mysuru at 11.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 2.30 a.m. and will operate on October 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

In the return direction, KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will operate from KSR Bengaluru on October 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. It will depart Bengaluru at 3 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 6.15 a.m. These special trains will stops at Naganahalli, Srirangapattana, Pandavapura, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Byadrahalli, Yeliyur, Mandya, Hanakere, Maddur, Settihalli, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi, Hejjala, Kengeri and Nayandahalli.

The special trains (06279/80) will consist of 21 coaches, including 18 Second Class Coaches, 1 Chair Car, and 2 SLR/D coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SWR will also operate special unreserved trains to Chamarajanagar to clear festival rush.

Train No. 06281/06282 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 1.30 a.m. on October 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13. In the return direction, the train will depart from Chamarajanagar at 4.15 a.m. and arrive at Mysuru at 6 a.m.

These special trains will stop at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt, and Mariyal Gangavadi Halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06283/06284 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special will depart from Mysuru on October 12 at 10.45 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 12.40 a.m. on October 13

In the return direction, Train No. 06284 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special will depart from Chamarajanagar on October 13 at 1.50 a.m. and arrive at Mysuru at 3.50 a.m..

The special trains (06283/84) will consist of 14 General Second Class Coaches and 2 SLR/D coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06285 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will operate from KSR Bengaluru on October 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 and depart at 12.15 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 3.20 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Mysuru 3.30 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 7.15 p.m.

These special trains will stop at the following stations in both directions: Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jnana Bharati, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihalli, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadrahalli, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Pandavapura, Shrirangapattana, and Naganahalli. The special trains (06285/86) will consist of 8 DEMU car coaches, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.