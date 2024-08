Special trains to meet holiday rush this month

In the wake of increased travel demand on account of continuous holidays in August, South Western Railway has decided to run the following special trains for the convenience of passengers, a release said.

Accordingly, Train No 07313 SSS Hubballi-Yesvantpur One-way Superfast Special Express will leave SSS Hubballi on August 13 at 8.20 p.m. and reach Yesvantpur at 4.30 a.m. the next day. En route, it will halt at SMM Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere and Tumakuru.

Train No 07307 Yesvantpur-Belagavi Superfast Special Express Train No 07307 will leave Yesvantpur on August 14 at 6.15 p.m. and reach Belagavi at 5 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07308 will leave Belagavi on August 15 at 5.30 p.m. and arrive at Yesvantpur at 4.30 a.m. the next day.

These special trains will halt at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar and Londa.

Train No 07391 Yesvantpur-Belagavi Superfast Special Express will leave Yesvantpur on August 16 at 6.15 p.m. and reach Belagavi at 5 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07392 will leave Belagavi on August 18 at 5.30 p.m. and arrive in Yesvantpur at 4.30 a.m. the next day.

It will halt at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar and Londa.

Train No 06235 SMVT Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi One-way Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru on August 16 at 10 p.m. and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 7.15 a.m. the next day. En route, it will halt at Chikbanavara, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar and Haveri.

Train No 06236 Vijayapura-SMVT Bengaluru One-way Express Special will leave Vijayapura on August 18 at 7 p.m. and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11.15 a.m. the next day. En route, it will halt at Almatti, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Koppal, Hosapete, Tornagallu, Ballari Cantonment, Rayadurga, Chitradurga, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru and Chikbanavara.

Train No 06231 SMVT Bengaluru-Vijayapura Special Express will leave SMVT Bengaluru on August 14 at 9 p.m. and reach Vijayapura at 2.05 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No 06232 will leave Vijayapura on August 15 at 7 p.m. and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 11.15 a.m. the next day. It will halt at Chikbanavara, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Chitradurga, Rayadurga, Ballari Cantonment, Tornagallu, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot and Almatti.

Passengers can visit the Indian Railways website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or dial 139 to access booking and schedule information, the release said.

