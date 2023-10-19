Special trains to clear Dasara rush

October 19, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

South Western Railway will run additional trains to clear passenger rush owing to Dasara.

Dasara special train will run from Mysuru to Dharwar andback and from Mysuru to Vijayapura and back.

The authorities said Train No. 06205 Mysuru to Dharwar will run two trips with journey commencing on October 22 and 24. The train will depart from Mysuru at 10.35 p.m. and reach Dharwar at 8 a.m. the next day. En-route, the train will have commercial stops at Krishnarajanagara, Holenarsipur, Hassan, Arsikere, Kadur, Birur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, Byadgi, Haveri, and Hubballi.

Similarly, Train No.06206 Dharwar to Mysuru will run two trips with journey commencing on October 23 and 25. The train will depart from Dharwar at 11.15 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 9.30 p.m. the same day. En-route, the train will have commercial stops at Hubballi, Haveri, Byadgi, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Birur, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Holenarsipur, and Krishnarajanagara.

Train No.06205 & 06206 will have a composition of one AC two-tier, three AC three-tier, eight sleeper, and four second seating coaches.

Train No.06203 Mysuru to Vijayapura will run a single trip journey commencing on October 20 via KSR Bengaluru. The train will depart from Mysuru at 5.30 p.m. and reach Vijayapura at 10 a.m. the next day. En-route, the train will have commercial stops at Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Tumkur, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, Karajgi, Hubballi, Hole Alur, Badami, and Bagalkot.

Train No.06204 Vijayapura to Mysuru will run a special trip on October 21 via Hassan. The train will depart Vijayapura at 11.45 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 3 a.m. the next day. En-route, the train will have commercial stoppages at Bagalkot, Badami, Hole Alur, Hubballi, Karajgi, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Hassan, Holenarsipur. and Krishnarajanagara. Train No.06203 and 06204 will have a composition of one AC two tier, three AC three tier, eight sleeper, and four second seating coaches

