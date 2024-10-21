Special trains to cater to increased passenger demand during Deepavali

South Western Railway will run special trains for Deepavali to cater to the increased passenger demand during the festival season.

South Western Railway will operate special trains between Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru and Chennai Egmore (two trips) and Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi and Mangaluru Junction (one trip).

The details are as follows: Train No. 06209 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8.05 a.m. on October 30 and November 3 and reach Chennai Egmore at 2.30 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, Train No 06210 will leave Chennai Egmore at 3.55 p.m. on October 30 and November 3 and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 10.50 p.m. the same day.

The train will arrive at and leave from these stations in both directions: Yesvantpur, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur.

The train will consist of 19 coaches, including one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two second class luggage/brake vans with disabled coaches.

Train No 07311 will leave SSS Hubballi at 4 p.m. on November 2 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 11.25 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07312 will leave Mangaluru Junction at 1 p.m. on November 3 and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 7 a.m. the next day.

The train will arrive at and leave from these stations in both directions: SMM Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Yesvantpur, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur and Bantwal.

The train will consist of 15 coaches, including one AC two-tier coach, two first AC-cum-AC three-tier coaches, three AC three-tier coaches, five sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class luggage/brake vans.

These special trains will provide enhanced connectivity and convenience for passengers traveling during the festive season.

Passengers can check train timings and other details on the official website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or using the NTES app or by dialing 139, said a release.