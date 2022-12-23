Special trains from Mysuru for Christmas, New Year holidays

December 23, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The South Western Railway will run additional trains for the benefit of commuters and to clear the extra rush during Christmas and New Year.

A release said it is being run from Mysuru to Kochuveli and Mysuru to Kannur due to high demand and will have special fares.

Train No. 06211 Mysuru – Kochuveli Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 11:30 p.m. on December 23 and 25 and reach Kochuvel at 7.20 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06212 Kochuveli – Mysuru Express Special will depart from Kochuveli at 10 p.m. on December 24 and 26 and arrive at Mysuru at 4.45 p.m. the next day.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganaseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam stations in both directions, the release added.

These trains will have a composition of 17 coaches comprising of 4 — AC two tier coaches, 11 – AC three tier coaches and 2 – luggage cum brake vans with generator cars.

Train No. 06221 Mysuru – Kannur Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 11:30 p.m. on December 30 and January 1, 2023 and reach Kannur at 5.15 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06222 Kannur - Mysuru Express Special will depart from Kannur at 8.55 p.m. on December 31 and January 2, 2023 arrive at Mysuru at 2.30 p.m. the next day, the release added.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalam, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara & Tellicherry stations in both directions.

These trains will have a composition of 17 coaches comprising of 4 AC two tier coaches, 11 AC three tier coaches and 2 – luggage cum brake vans with generator cars, the release added.