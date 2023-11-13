HamberMenu
Special trains announced to clear festival rush

November 13, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
South Western Railway is operating the special trains to clear extra rush of passengers on account of Deepavali festival.

South Western Railway will operate the following special trains to clear extra rush of passengers on account of Deepavali festival, a press release said.

Train No 06221 Mysuru-Raxaul Special Express will leave Mysuru on November 15 at 5 p.m. and reach Raxaul Junction on November 17 at 11.50 p.m.  In the return direction, Train No 06222 will leave Raxaul Junction on November 20 at 8 a.m. and reach Mysuru on November 22 at 9.40 p.m.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi stations, in both directions.

Train No 06227 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Barauni Special Express will leave SMVT Bengaluru on November 15 at 4.30 p.m. and reach Barauni on November 17 at 12.45 p.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06228 will leave Barauni on November 21 at 1 p.m. and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru on November 23 at 5.15 p.m.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Manikpur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur stations, in both directions.

Train No 06225 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Special Express will leave Yesvantpur on November 16 at 7.30 a.m. and reach Muzaffarpur on November 18 at noon. In the return direction, Train No 06226 will leave Muzaffarpur on November 22 at 3.30 p.m. and arrive at Yesvantpur on November 24 at 7 p.m.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla, Shadnagar, Kacheguda, Jangaon, Kazipet, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur stations, in both directions.

For more information, passengers are advised to contact their nearest railway stations or visit the official website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or dial helpline number 139.

South Western Railway has in the press release clarified that linen and bedroll will not be provided in these trains and passengers can make their own arrangements for their comfort and convenience during their journey.

