ADVERTISEMENT

Special train to run between Mysore-Manamadurai

March 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

A one-trip special train will be run between Mysuru and Tamil Nadu’s Manamadurai stations on passenger demand to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The special train (06237) is scheduled to depart from Mysuru station at 6.35 p.m. on March 11 and reach Manamadurai station at 09.10 a.m. the following day. 

In the return direction, Train No. 06238 will depart from Manamadurai station at noon on March 12 and will arrive at Mysuru station at 01.55 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The special train will make stops at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, Kengeri KSR Bengaluru, Bangarapet, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, and Madurai stations in both directions, a release said here.

The special train consists of 21 coaches, including AC-2 tier-2, AC-3 tier-6, Sleeper Class Coaches-9, General Second Class Coaches-2, and Brake-Van-Cum -Generator Cars-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US