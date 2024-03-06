GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special train to run between Mysore-Manamadurai

March 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

A one-trip special train will be run between Mysuru and Tamil Nadu’s Manamadurai stations on passenger demand to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The special train (06237) is scheduled to depart from Mysuru station at 6.35 p.m. on March 11 and reach Manamadurai station at 09.10 a.m. the following day. 

In the return direction, Train No. 06238 will depart from Manamadurai station at noon on March 12 and will arrive at Mysuru station at 01.55 a.m. the following Wednesday.

The special train will make stops at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, Kengeri KSR Bengaluru, Bangarapet, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, and Madurai stations in both directions, a release said here.

The special train consists of 21 coaches, including AC-2 tier-2, AC-3 tier-6, Sleeper Class Coaches-9, General Second Class Coaches-2, and Brake-Van-Cum -Generator Cars-2.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.