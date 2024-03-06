Special train to run between Mysore-Manamadurai

March 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Mysuru

A one-trip special train will be run between Mysuru and Tamil Nadu’s Manamadurai stations on passenger demand to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The special train (06237) is scheduled to depart from Mysuru station at 6.35 p.m. on March 11 and reach Manamadurai station at 09.10 a.m. the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06238 will depart from Manamadurai station at noon on March 12 and will arrive at Mysuru station at 01.55 a.m. the following Wednesday.

The special train will make stops at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, Kengeri KSR Bengaluru, Bangarapet, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, and Madurai stations in both directions, a release said here.

The special train consists of 21 coaches, including AC-2 tier-2, AC-3 tier-6, Sleeper Class Coaches-9, General Second Class Coaches-2, and Brake-Van-Cum -Generator Cars-2.