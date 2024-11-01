Special train to run between Hubballi and Yesvantpur tomorrow

To meet additional demand owing to the festival season and a long weekend, South Western Railway has decided to run a special train between Hubballi and Yesvantpur for one trip on Sunday and Monday, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, Train No 07353 SSS Hubballi-Yesvantpur Special Express will leave SSS Hubballi at 8 p.m. on November 3 and reach Yesvantpur at 3.30 a.m. on Monday.

In the return direction, Train No 07354 Yesvantpur-SSS Hubballi Special Express will leave Yesvantpur at 4.45 a.m. on Monday and reach SSS Hubballi at 12.50 p.m. the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

En route, the train will stop at Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Kadur, Arsikere, Tiptur and Tumakuru in both directions.

The train will have 21 coaches, one First AC coach, one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, five general seating coaches, pantry car (locked condition) and two SLR/D coaches.

Passengers can check train timings and other details on the official website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, using the NTES app or by dialing 139, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.