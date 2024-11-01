GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special train to run between Hubballi and Yesvantpur tomorrow

Published - November 01, 2024 10:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

To meet additional demand owing to the festival season and a long weekend, South Western Railway has decided to run a special train between Hubballi and Yesvantpur for one trip on Sunday and Monday, a release said.

Accordingly, Train No 07353 SSS Hubballi-Yesvantpur Special Express will leave SSS Hubballi at 8 p.m. on November 3 and reach Yesvantpur at 3.30 a.m. on Monday.

In the return direction, Train No 07354 Yesvantpur-SSS Hubballi Special Express will leave Yesvantpur at 4.45 a.m. on Monday and reach SSS Hubballi at 12.50 p.m. the same day.

En route, the train will stop at Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Kadur, Arsikere, Tiptur and Tumakuru in both directions.

The train will have 21 coaches, one First AC coach, one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, five general seating coaches, pantry car (locked condition) and two SLR/D coaches.

Passengers can check train timings and other details on the official website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, using the NTES app or by dialing 139, the release said.

