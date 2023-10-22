Special train to run a trip each between Belagavi and SMVT on Tuesday and Wednesday

October 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - BELAGAVI

South Western Railway has decided to run one trip of special trains between Belagavi and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru to clear extra rush of passengers in view of the Dasara Festival.

This special train will leave Belagavi on October 24 at 7.30 p.m. and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 6.55 a.m. the following day. En route, the train will make commercial stoppages at Londa (8.20 p.m./8.22 p.m.), Alnavar (8.59 p.m./9 p.m.), Dharwad (10 p.m./10.02 p.m.), Hubballi (10.45 p.m./10.55 p.m.), Haveri (11.50 p.m./11.52 p.m.), Harihar (12.43 a.m./12.45 a.m.), Davangere (1 a.m./1.02 a.m.), Kadur (2.30 a.m./2.32 a.m.), Arsikere (3.15 a.m./3.20 a.m.) and Tumakuru (4.35 a.m./4.37 a.m.).

In the return direction, Train No 07308 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Belagavi Special Express will leave SMVT Bengaluru on October 25 at 7.30 p.m. and arrive in Belagavi at 7.10 a.m. the following day. En route, the train will make commercial stoppages at Tumakuru (8.38 p.m./8.40 p.m.), Arsikere (10.25 p.m./10.30 p.m.), Kadur (10.58 p.m./11 p.m.), Davangere (12.35 a.m./12.37 a.m.), Harihar (12.50 p.m./12.52 a.m.), Haveri (1.44 a.m./1.46 a.m.), Hubballi (4.20 a.m./4.30 a.m.), Dharwad (4.52 a.m./4.54 a.m.), Alnavar (5.28 a.m./5.30 a.m.) and Londa (5.58 a.m./6 a.m.).

The coach composition for these special trains is one AC First Class, two AC two-tier, three AC three-tier, 10 Sleeper Class, two General Second Class and two generator cars with luggage and brake vans.

Timings revised

The timings of the following trains have been revised by Southern Railway. The revised timings will come into effect on the specified dates mentioned below:

Train No 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express will arrive/depart Katpadi at 23.33/23.35 hours instead of at 23.48/23.50 hours. It will arrive/depart Ambur at 00.18/00.20 hours instead of at 00.30/00.32 hours effective on October 23.

Train No 22617 Tirupati-KSR Bengaluru Tri-weekly Superfast Express will arrive/depart Jolarpettai at 18.18/18.20 hours instead of at 18.08/18.10 hours effective on October 24.

Train No 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Daily Express will arrive at Kannur station at 10.55 hours instead of at 10.15 hours with effect from the journey commencing on November 1.

Diversion to continue

The following trains will continue to take the diversion route via Ballari by-pass cabin due to the on-going platform improvement works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Ballari station.

Train No 16545 Yesvantpur-Karatagi Daily Express will continue to run via Ballari by-pass cabin until January 1, 2024.

Train No 16546 Karatagi-Yesvantpur Daily Express will continue to run via Ballari by-pass cabin until February 1, 2024.

Train No 16217 Mysuru-Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Express will continue to run via Ballari by-pass cabin until January 29, 2024.

Train No 16218 Sainagar Shirdi-Mysuru Weekly Express will continue to run via Ballari by-pass cabin until January 30, 2024.

During this period, these trains (Nos 16545/16546 and 16217/16218) will not have their regular stoppages at Ballari Junction. These trains will be provided with five-minute temporary stoppages at Ballari Cantonment Station for the convenience of passengers.

Rescheduled

The following trains will be rescheduled due to line block at Kanginhal and Sompur Road station yard of Gadag-Hosapete section.

Train No 17226 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Amaravati Daily Express journey commencing on October 28 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from SSS Hubballi.

Train No 11140 Hosapete-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Daily Express journey commencing on October 28 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from Hosapete.

Cancelled

On account of redevelopment works at Bengaluru Cantonment, the following MEMU special trains will be cancelled from October 26 to November 20.

Train Nos 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, Train Nos 06533/06534 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Kempegowda International Airport Halt, Train Nos 06535/06536 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special, Train Nos 06537/06538 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special, Train Nos 06539/06540 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli MEMU special.

In view of the commissioning of the multi-modal logistic park/container terminal near Kadakola station, the following trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, regulated and rescheduled: Train No 06299 Nanjangud Town-Mysuru Passenger Special will be cancelled on October 27 and 28.

Train No 06300 Mysuru-Nanjangud Town Express Special, Train No 06233 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Passenger Special, Train No 06234 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Passenger Special, Train No 06543 Mysuru- Chamarajanagar Express Special, Train No 06544 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Express Special and Train No 07328 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Passenger Special will also be cancelled on October 28.

Train No 06276 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Express Special will be partially cancelled between Mysuru and Nanjangud Town on October 27.

Train No. 07346 Tumakuru-Chamarajanagar Passenger Special will be partially cancelled between Ashokapuram and Chamarajanagar stations on October 28.

Train No 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express, commencing journey on October 27, will be regulated for 30 minutes en route.

Train No 06543 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Express Special journey commencing on October 27 will be regulated for 45 minutes en route.

Train No 06275 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Express Special, journey commencing on October 28, will be rescheduled by 155 minutes from Chamarajanagar.

Due to essential engineering-related works at Arsikere Yard, the following trains will be cancelled and partially cancelled:

Train No 06274 Arsikere-KSR Bengaluru Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled on October 31, November 1 and 2.

Train No 06273 KSR Bengaluru-Arsikere Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled on October 31, November 1 and 2.

Train No 06581 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled on October 31, November 1 and 2.

Train No 06582 Channapatna- KSR Bengaluru Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled on October 31, November 1 and 2.

Train No 16214 SSS Hubballi-Arsikere Daily Express will be partially cancelled between Birur and Arsikere stations from October 26 to November 1 and it will short-terminate at Birur station.

Train No 16213 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be partially cancelled between Arsikere and Birur stations from October 27 to November 2 and it will originate from Birur station at its schedule time.

Train No 06213 Arsikere-Mysuru Daily Express special will be partially cancelled between Arsikere and Hassan station from October 31 to November 2 and it will originate from Hassan at its schedule time.

Due to essential signalling maintenance works at Mandagere station of Mysuru division, the following trains will be cancelled and partially cancelled:

Train No 16222 Mysuru-Talguppa Kuvempu Daily Express will be cancelled on October 31, Train No 16221 Talguppa-Mysuru Kuvempu Daily Express will be cancelled on November 1 and Train No 16207 Yesvantpur-Mysuru Daily Express will be partially cancelled between Hassan and Mysuru on October 31.

South Central Railway

South Central Railway has notified the temporary changes in train services due to essential engineering works for doubling between Satulur-Narasaraopet-Munumaka stations.

Train No 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express, will remain cancelled between October 24 and November 2. Train No 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will remain cancelled between October 25 and November 3.

Train No 22831 Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Weekly Express, leaving Howrah on November 1, will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala and Dharmavaram stations and this train be partially cancelled between Dharmavaram and Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam stations.

Train No. 17211 Machilipatnam-Yesvantpur Kondaveedu Tri-weekly Express, leaving Machilipatnam on November 1, will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam and Jolarpettai stations.

Train No 17212 Yesvantpur-Machilipatnam Kondaveedu Tri-weekly Express, leaving Yesvantpur on October 31 and November 2, will be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur stations

Train No 18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Daily express leaving Bhubaneswar between October 26 and November 2, will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 18464 KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Daily Express leaving KSR Bengaluru between October 26 and November 2 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 17225 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Amaravati Daily Express leaving Vijayawada between October 26 and November 2, will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 17226 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Amaravati Daily Express leaving SSS Hubballi between October 26 and November 2 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 18047 Shalimar-Vasco-da-Gama Amaravati Express leaving Shalimar between October 26, 28, 30 and 31 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 18048 Vasco-da-Gama-Shalimar Amaravati Express leave Vasco-da-Gama on October 26, 27, 29 and October 31 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 17211 Machilipatnam-Yesvantpur Kondaveedu Tri-weekly Express leaving Machilipatnam on October 27 and 30 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 17212 Yesvantpur-Machilipatnam Kondaveedu Tri-weekly Express leaving Yesvantpur on October 26 and 28 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 22831 Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Weekly Superfast Express leaving Howrah on October 25 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 22832 Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express leaving Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam on October 27 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 22883 Puri-Yesvantpur Weekly Garibrath Express leaving Puri on October 27 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.

Train No 22884 Yesvantpur-Puri Weekly Garibrath Express leaving Yesvantpur on October 28 will not stop at Narasaraopet station.