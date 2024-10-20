Special train to Karwar for Deepavali festival

South Western Railway has decided to run one-trip (each) special trains between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Karwar and Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Junction to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Deepavali festival.

Train No. 06597 will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 1 p.m. on October 30 and reach Karwar at 4 a.m. the next day.

The train will travel via Chikbanavara, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road and Ankola.

In the return direction, Train No 06598 will leave Karwar at noon on October 31 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 4 a.m. the next day, on the same route.

The train will consist of 18 coaches, including four general second class coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, two AC three-tier coaches and two second class luggage/brake vans with disabled coaches.

Train No 06565 will leave Yesvantpur at 11.50 p.m. on October 30 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 11.45 a.m. the next day via Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur and Bantwal stations.

In the return direction, Train No 06566 will leave Mangaluru Junction at 1 p.m. on October 31 and reach Yesvantpur at 9.15 p.m. the same day, on the same route.

The train will consist of 21 coaches, including four general second class coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, two AC two-tier coaches and two luggage/brake van-cum-generator cars.

Passengers can check train timings and other details on www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or use the NTES app or dial 139, said a release.

