HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special train to Delhi tomorrow

November 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways will run Train No 06503 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru–Hazrat Nizamuddin One Way Unreserved Express Special Train on Demand (TOD) to clear the festival rush, a release said.

This special train (06503) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 8.15 p.m. on Sunday and will reach its destination at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The train will have stoppages at the following stations: Yelahanka, Gauribidanur, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Vikarabad, Secunderabad, Kazipet Jn., Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal Jn., Bina Jn., Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantonment.

The special train will comprise 21 general second class coaches and two second sitting-cum-luggage vans for disabled, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.