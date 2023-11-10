Special train to Delhi tomorrow

November 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Railways will run Train No 06503 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru–Hazrat Nizamuddin One Way Unreserved Express Special Train on Demand (TOD) to clear the festival rush, a release said.

This special train (06503) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 8.15 p.m. on Sunday and will reach its destination at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The train will have stoppages at the following stations: Yelahanka, Gauribidanur, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Vikarabad, Secunderabad, Kazipet Jn., Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal Jn., Bina Jn., Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantonment.

The special train will comprise 21 general second class coaches and two second sitting-cum-luggage vans for disabled, the release said.