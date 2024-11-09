Special train services extended

The South Western Railway has decided the extend the services of special train between SSS Hubballi-Yog Nagari Rishikesh by three additional trips in each direction with the existing composition, timings, and stoppages, a release said.

Accordingly, Train No. 07363 SSS Hubballi-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Special Express will depart from SSS Hubballi at 8.30 p.m. every Monday from November 11 to 25 and reach Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the return direction, Train No. 07364 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Express will depart from Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 6.15 a.m. every Thursday from November 14 to 28 and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 6.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Enroute, the train will halt at Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune, Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Kopargaon, Manmad Jn., Bhusaval Jn., Harda, Itarsi Jn., Rani Kamalapati, Bina Jn., ViranganaLakshmibai Jhansi Railway Station, Gwalior Jn., Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn., HazratNizamuddin Jn., Ghaziabad Jn., Meerut City Jn., Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Tapri Juntion, Roorkee and Haridwar.

This special train will have 16 coaches, including one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class coaches, one SLRD, and one guard’s brake van and generator car, the release said.

