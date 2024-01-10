Special train on demand to run between SMVT and Trichy

January 10, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Belagavi

One trip of Express Special Train on Demand (TOD) will be run between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Tiruchchirappalli stations to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train Nos 06577/06578 SMVT Bengaluru-Tiruchchirappalli-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special (TOD) will make one trip each.

Train No 06577 SMVT Bengaluru-Tiruchchirappalli Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 2.30 p.m. on January 12 and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 11.30 p.m. the same day. En route, the train will make stoppages at Bangarpet (4.03 p.m./4.05 p.m.), Salem (6.50 p.m./6.55 p.m.), Namakkal (7.44 p.m./7.45 p.m.), Karur (8.23 p.m./8.25 p.m.) and Tiruchchirapalli Fort (11.13 p.m./11.15 p.m.) stations.

In the return direction, Train No 06578 Tiruchchirappalli-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 4.45 a.m. on January 13 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the some day. En route, the train will make stoppages at Karur (5.48 a.m./5.50 a.m.), Namakkal (6.14 a.m./6.15 a.m.), Salem (7.15 a.m./7.20 a.m.) and Bangarpet (10.20 a.m./10.22 a.m.) stations.

The train will consist of AC two-tier (two coaches), AC three-tier (six coaches), Sleeper Class (eight coaches), General Second Class (two coaches) and Second Class Luggage-cum-Brakevans/disabled (two coaches) for a total of 20 coaches.

For further information, passengers are advised to check the official website, https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or dial 139 or contact their nearest railway stations.

Regulation

Central Railway has notified the regulation of trains due to maintenance works in Nimblak-Vilad-Vamburi section from January 10 to 22 as follows: Train No 12628 New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Express journey from New Delhi till January 20 will be regulated for 60 minutes in the Central Railway jurisdiction.

Train No 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-da-Gama Express journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin on Januray 10, 13, 15 and 20 will be regulated for more than 2.5 hours in the Central Railway jurisdisction.

Diversion

Western Railway has notified diversion of the following trains due to engineering works over Western Railway as follows: Train No 16508 KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express journey commencing on January 10 will be diverted to run via Ahmedabad Jn., Sabarmati A Cabin, Sabarmati Jn., Chandlodiya and Khodiyar stations.

Train No 16210 Mysuru-Ajmer Express journey started on January 9 will be diverted to run via Ahmedabad Jn., Sabarmati A Cabin, Sabarmati Jn., Chandlodiya and Khodiyar stations.

Temporary stoppage

East Central Railway has decided to provide a two-minute temporary stoppage for Train Nos 12577/12578 Darbhanga-Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Weekly Superfast Express at Patna Saheb on the occasion of 357th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Govind Singhji Maharaj till January 23 as follows: Train No 12577 Darbhanga-Mysuru Bagmati Weekly Superfast Express will arrive at Patna Saheb at 7.43 p.m. and leave at 7.45 p.m. Train No 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Weekly Superfast Express will arrive at Patna Saheb at 10.22 a.m. and leave at 10.24 a.m.

Route revision

Northern Railway has notified the revision in the routes of the following trains, which were earlier notified for diversion due to yard remodelling work of Ayodhya Dham, Ayodhya Cantonment, Salarpur of Lucknow division: Train Nos 15023 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur, 12591 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur and 15024 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur will be revised. The details are available on the Northern Railway website.

