Special train from Mysuru to Thiruvananthapuram

In view of the upcoming festive season and long weekend, the South Western Railway has decided to run a single trip festival special train between Mysuru and Thiruvananthapuram Central and back.

Train No. 06249 will depart from Mysuru on April 13 (Wednesday) at 14:15 hrs and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 08:10 hrs of April 14. In return direction, train No 06250 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 16:55 hrs on April 17 (Sunday) and arrive in Mysuru at 15.30 hrs on April 18.

The festival special train will have a composition of 16 coaches comprising six GS, three GSCN, four ACCN, one ACCW and two SLRD coaches and en route the train will have commercial stoppages at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Jn., Cherthala, Allapuzha, Ambalapuzha, Harippadu, Kayamkulam and Kollam Jn.

The South Western Railway has urged rail users in these regions to fully utilise the opportunity provided.