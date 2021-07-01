Special train from July 5

The South Western Railway has decided to restore the services of SSS Hubballi-Gangavati-SSS Hubballi Unreserved Passenger Special Trains (Nos. 07381/07382) with normal fare with effect from July 5, an official release said.

Accordingly, Train No. 07381 SSS Hubballi-Gangavati Unreserved Passenger Special will leave SSS Hubballi at 10 a.m. and reach Gangavati at 1.45 p.m. In the return direction, Train No. 07382 Gangavati-SSS Hubballi Unreserved Passenger Special will leave Gangavati at 3 p.m. and reach SSS Hubballi at 7 p.m. The train will stop at Sisvinahalli, Annigeri, Hulkoti, Gadag, Harlapur, Bannikoppa, Bhanapur, Koppal,Ginigera, Budagumpa, Jabbalgudda and Chikkabenakal in both directions, the release said.

SWR has requested all passengers to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocol by wearing face masks, maintain physical distance and sanitise hands frequently.