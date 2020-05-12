Karnataka

Special train carrying 1,230 migrant workers reaches Kalaburagi

Migrant workers who reached Kalaburagi Railway Station on Tuesday undergoing medical screening before leaving for their native places.

All passengers stamped for institutional quarantine

As many as 1,230 migrant workers from Mumbai reached Kalaburagi through a Special Shramik Express in the early hours on Tuesday.

The special train carrying the migrant workers arrived at 2.20 a.m. at Kalaburagi Railway Station. MP Umesh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, Chief Executive Officer P. Raja, Kalaburagi Railway Station manager Prasad Rao and officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department received the migrant workers.

The travellers from each bogie were screened and stamped for institutional quarantine before they left for their respective taluks.

The district administration also facilitated bus shuttles to carry all the workers to their native places.

Of the 1,230 migrants, 800 are from Chittapur taluk, 150 from different places in Kalaburagi district and 250 from Yadgir district.

All the passengers will be quarantined at the centres set up in their villages for two weeks.

They will undergo swab throat test after 12 days and they will be allowed to go home only if they test negative. Besides train facilities, Mr. Jadhav also arranged for NEKRTC buses and private logistics to bring the stranded workers from Mumbai to their native places.

Meanwhile, some migrant workers of Afzalpur hired a truck from Mumbai to reach their native place.

