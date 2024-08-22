GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special teams to check for plaster of Paris idols during Ganesh festivities in Dharwad

Deputy Commissioner says those violating the rules will be penalised

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that plaster of Paris idols have been outlawed by the Supreme Court.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that plaster of Paris idols have been outlawed by the Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Dharwad district administration will form special teams to ensure that all rules are properly followed in the Ganesh festival celebrations, especially the ban on plaster of Paris idols.

The teams, which will include officers from various departments, will visit all Ganesh idol installations and check for such idols. Those violating the rules will be penalised.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has instructed officials not to allow plaster of Paris idols as they have been outlawed by the Supreme Court. She also asked them to ensure that the Ganesh Mandals strictly followed the rules surrounding immersion of idols in local tanks to avoid polluting them.

The teams will be formed in district and taluk levels. Officers will visit public places like idol-making workshops, markets and temples to check for plaster of Paris idols. Only idols made of clay are allowed and artificial colours are not to be used on them, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Ms. Prabhu appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival in the right spirit and stop using plaster of Paris idols.

Members of the public can inform the teams about violation of the rules.

The identity of the informer will be kept a secret. For complaints, people can dial Ph: 0836-244754, 91410 51611 or 0836-2222603.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, the teams will be headed by municipal corporation zonal officials. These teams will comprise revenue officials, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commercial Tax officials, environment engineers and health inspectors.

At the taluk level, the teams will be headed by the respective tahsildars, executive officers, Circle Inspector of Police, HESCOM officials and Panchayat Development Officers.

The teams have been empowered to seize the plaster of Paris idols and file cases against offenders, said a release.

