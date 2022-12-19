  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Special teams formed to probe double murder

December 19, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the gruesome double murder of the staff of a businessman in his house in Koramanagala, five special teams have been formed to track down the assailants.

Kariyappa, 45, a domestic help, and 28-year-old security guard Bahadur were found dead in different places in the house of businessman Rajgopal Reddy in Koramangala 2nd stage on Saturday.

Reddy and his family had gone out of station to attend a wedding when the assailants barged into the house after killing Bahadur, who was guarding outside the house. The assailants later entered the house and bludgeoned Kariyappa to death while he was sleeping in the room. They ransacked the house and escaped with cash of around ₹5 lakh and gold valuables, said the police.

The incident came to light when the family returned and found the house ransacked and Kariyappa dead in a pool of blood. They suspected Bahadur and informed the police. The police later found Bahadur’s body in a sump of the house.

“Initial probe has revealed the handiwork of insiders and we are probing this angle,” said the police. The police suspect that a former employer, who was sacked for his bad behaviour, might have carried out the attack as he knew the details of the house.

The police are now checking the CCTV footage and have also questioned the neighbours and shopkeepers.

