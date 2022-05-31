Special team formed to probe the assault on Tikait

A special team has been formed to probe the exact reason behind the attack on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. Three individuals have been arrested for assaulting the farmer leader and throwing ink on his face in the city on Monday.

The accused Bharath Shetty, Pradeep and Shiva Kumar, members of Kannada organization, have been taken into custody to find out who supported them and the reason behind the attack.

The accused attacked Mr. Tikait with a mic placed in front of him and splashed ink on his face and shouted ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans. The accused was holding the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted pro-Modi slogans while being escorted in a police vehicle. They told the police that they were angry with Tikait about his stand towards the ruling government and hence attacked him. However, the investigation is on to find out the exact reason, Mr. Sharanappa, said.

The police are analyzing their background and subjected their mobiles for technical analysis to ascertain their contacts. Another team of police are probing to find out the possibility of the people who supported them directly and indirectly in carrying out the attack.

The probe so far revealed that the accused had carried black paint in a bottle. The source of the black paint is also being verified and the details of the conspiracy and for how long they planned the attack is also being probed.