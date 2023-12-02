Special team formed to probe hoax email threat to schools in Bengaluru

December 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A special team from the cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch has been formed to probe the hoax email threat to 48 schools in the city and around 20 more on the outskirts.

The police team stepped up the probe and sent emails to the service providers seeking details of the mail to track down the accused. Based on the response, further investigations will be initiated, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, all the schools that had received the threat mail have been asked to file a complaint with the jurisdictional police stations. The cybercrime officials who had stepped up the investigation traced the source of the email to Cyprus through a service domain.

The hoax bomb threat sent several schools into a tizzy on Friday, resulting in many schools, including those that did not receive the email, sending children back home abruptly as a precautionary measure. The police and the government had to struggle hard to convince parents not to panic as the email was a hoax.