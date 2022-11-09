Special summary revision of electoral rolls commences

A file photo of people checking their names in the voters’ list in Bengaluru.

A special summary revision of the electoral rolls is being taken up from Wednesday in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka as per directions of the Election Commission of India, with January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date for enrollment. Elections in Karnataka are due in mid-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said that the draft electoral rolls of the 224 constituencies had been published and time provided between November 9 and December 8 to submit any claim regarding the inclusion or removal of names from the electoral rolls.

Special drive

He said that special drives would be conducted on four days — November 12, November 20, December 3, and December 4 — and disposal of claims and objections would be done on December 26. The publication of the final electoral rolls would take place on January 5, 2023.

Applications for inclusion of names, registration of overseas citizens of India, authentication of electoral roll data using Aadhaar or other documents, objection to inclusion or deletion of names, change of address, and registering of mobile numbers can be submitted online using the NVSP (National Voters Service Portal) or the voter helpline mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total number of voters

Mr. Meena said the total number of voters as per the final electoral rolls - 2022 was 5,25,55,500 and that after the pre-revision exercise as per the draft electoral rolls - 2023, it was 5,09,01,662.

“Among them, the number of general voters is 5,08,53,845, the number of service voters is 47,817. Among the general voters, 2,56,39,736 are male and 2,52,09,619 are female and 4,490 are others,” Mr. Meena said.

He added that out of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South had the highest voters (6,41,466) and Sringeri the lowest (1,65,485).

The number of polling stations as per the draft electrol rolls - 2033 is 58,282. There have been 225 additions, 122 mergers with a net increase of 103 polling stations.

Deleted, added

He said that as per the final electoral rolls of the special summary revision - 2022, 11,13,063 voters had been added to the electoral rolls and 27,08,847 voters deleted.

With regard to young voters, he said their number had increased by 2,95,860. He also urged youngsters who had completed 17 years of age to submit an application for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.