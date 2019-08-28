Special squad to check leak in financial aid to displaced families

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the State government will form a “special squad” to check leakage in the financial aid given to families displaced by the recent floods.

The squad will visit all districts and identify middlemen interfering with the financial aid meant for flood victims. “I have given instructions that officials who pocket the government’s relief amount should be punished,” said Mr. Ashok.

The loss has been roughly estimated at ₹32,353 crore. “In about two days, we will send the final report to the Centre and we will explore all parameters in order to get the maximum amount of funds for the State,” he said.

Speaking to presspersons after a meeting of the State Cabinet sub-committee, Mr. Ashok said 103 taluks across 22 districts have been hit by floods, displacing nearly seven lakh people. The per-family ex-gratia has been hiked from ₹3,800 to ₹10,000 with the State government providing ₹6,200 from its exchequer.

The emergency amount has been deposited in bank accounts through RTGS. The government has so far released ₹309 crore towards flood relief. A delegation of the State government will also request the Centre to provide funds beyond the stipulated norms, he said.

Meanwhile, freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy called on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and urged him to give land and houses to affected families.