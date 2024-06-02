GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special sky watching at Science Centre in Kalaburagi today

Published - June 02, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its educational extension activities, the Kalaburagi District Science Centre has planned to organise a special sky observation programme to watch through telescope a rare celestial event known as Planet Parade between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on its premises on Monday.

In a media note released here on Sunday, District Science Officer K.M. Sunil said that the alignment of six planets will stretch from the eastern horizon, with Jupiter closest to the horizon, up through Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about the alignment of six planets and about some amazing celestial objects. Interested students, teachers and public can take part in this programme with their family members. Participants should reach the Science Centre 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the programme,” Mr. Sunil said.

Interested people can contact Ph: 08472-270608 or 978878048 to get more information, he added.

