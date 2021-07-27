Special session to discuss floods likely to be sought

The Union government has been neglecting the problems faced by the people of the State due to regular floods and other calamities, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

The State has witnessed floods since 2019. But the Union government has not released proper relief since then. This is unacceptable, he said.

He was returning from a visit of flood-hit areas in Khanapur and other taluks.

The Congress leaders will demand a special session of the Legislature to discuss the flood situation, he said. “Some districts in the State are suffering from floods and other calamities on a regular basis. We need to think of permanent solutions to such issues. We, therefore, urge the State government to convene a special session of the Legislature to discuss the issue,’’ he told journalists.