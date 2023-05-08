Special school stands out in SSLC results

May 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Belagavi

Students of the Government School for the Deaf in Belagavi have achieved 100% results in the SSLC examination.

Of the 21 students who had appeared for the examinations, 12 students got A grade and nine others got B plus grade. Among the toppers are Arpita Dharagonda Kumbar with 83.5%, Sangeeta Dharennanavar with 81.6% and Poornima Anand Sunakumpi with 80% marks.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare S. Basavaraj has congratulated School Superintendent Mandakini Wandkar and other teachers.

Students of Karnatak Law Society high school have done well in SSLC examinations. Gouravi Nayak stood first in the district and third in the State with 623 out of 625 marks. Nischal Sakhdev got 603 marks, said a release.

