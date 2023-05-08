ADVERTISEMENT

Special school stands out in SSLC results

May 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Belagavi

Govt. school for deaf gets cent percent results

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Government School for the Deaf in Belagavi have achieved 100% results in the SSLC examination.

Of the 21 students who had appeared for the examinations, 12 students got A grade and nine others got B plus grade. Among the toppers are Arpita Dharagonda Kumbar with 83.5%, Sangeeta Dharennanavar with 81.6% and Poornima Anand Sunakumpi with 80% marks.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare S. Basavaraj has congratulated School Superintendent Mandakini Wandkar and other teachers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Karnatak Law Society high school have done well in SSLC examinations. Gouravi Nayak stood first in the district and third in the State with 623 out of 625 marks. Nischal Sakhdev got 603 marks, said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US