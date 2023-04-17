Special school alumni in women’s cricket team for blind

April 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD), an initiative by NRRS - the makers of Cycle Pure Agarbatti - has said that one of its alumni, Deepika T.C., has been selected for India’s first-ever Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind. The team, consisting of 17 members, will represent India in the upcoming T20 bilateral series in Nepal.

Ms. Deepika represented RMSD in her debut cricket match in 2018. Her passion for the game led her to the proper mentors, and she has made her ambition a reality through unwavering hard work, the school said.

“She is an encouragement to all girls. Her selection to the team is a joyful reminder to all of us that our commitment to allowing self-reliance via education for the visually challenged girl children will continue to make history,” said a press release from the school.

Congratulating Ms. Deepika on this occasion, Guru Ranga, Chairman, NR Group, said, “It is a rare occasion to witness such a feat for RMSD. We have witnessed Deepika’s dedication and the hard work she has put into achieving this dream. When we see our students do well, we understand that we have made some difference with our initiative. This is an inspiring story for all of us - no hard work ever goes to waste.”

NR Group offers education to visually challenged girls from low-income homes. Besides the standard school curriculum, the girls are offered mobility training, life skills, music, dance, and basic cooking, giving them the courage to be self-sufficient, the release added.

RMSD is a free residential school for visually challenged girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The current strength of the school is 100, with a set of teachers serving them for the last 25 years. Students who passed out from the school are today working in various institutions, the release added.