Special pujas at all Muzrai temples in State during Ram idol consecration on January 22

January 07, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst the war of words between the opposition BJP and ruling Congress over the arrest of Kar Sevak in a 30-year-old case ahead of the inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya later this month, the Congress government has directed for special pujas to be held in all Muzrai administered temples in Karnataka to mark the event in January 22.

An order issued by the Muzrai temples on Saturday directed all the temples to conduct special pujas coinciding with the timing of the consecration of Ram idol at Ayodhya. It said that the pujas are being conducted for the welfare of the people of Karnataka and India.

In Karnataka, there are over 33,000 temples in three categories, including over 200 A category temples, that are administered by the Muzrai and Endowment department. More than 30,000 temples are in C category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order comes close on the heels of BJP making accusations against Congress that the arrests were being made to instill fear among the devotees ahead of the consecration of the Ram idol. Over the last week, both ruling and opposition parties have traded barbs over the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT