Special puja at Mantralayam

YADGIR

24 August 2021 20:42 IST

As part of the 350th Aradhana Mahotsav, on Tuesday, the day of Madhyaradhane, special puja was offered with Panchamrith Abhishekam to the Moola Brindavan at Sri Raghavendra Swami Temple in Mantralayam, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Officers from Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) presented Sesha Vastram and handed it over to the Peethadhipathi of Temple Sri Subudhendra Tirtha who later presented it to Moola Brindavan, as part of the rituals when the special puja was conducted.

After Panchamrith Abhishekam to utsavmoorthy of Prahlad Raj and Moola Rama Devaru, a car festival was conducted with different teams of singers and musicians giving performances.

Administrator of Sri Mutt Rodda Prabhakar Rai, manager Venkatesh Joshi, special coordinator S.K. Srinivas Rao and N. Vadirajachar and others were present.