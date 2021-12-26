Special programme planned to help strengthen TAPCMS

All necessary help through a special programme will be extended to strengthen Hubballi Taluk Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS), which is celebrating the centenary of its establishment, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Hubballi TAPCMS (Hubballi Taluk Okkaluthana Huttuvali Maarata Sahakari Sangha) at Amaragol APMC Yard in Hubballi on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the sangha has rendered commendable service to farmers for the last 100 years.

“We all need to work unitedly for the welfare of farmers. Strengthening the sangha will help the cause of the farmers. The State government will provide all necessary help to strengthen this sangha,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the sangha is an asset to farmers and efforts should be made to regain the old glory by safeguarding the interests of farmers. “I will always be there with the sangha,” he said.

Emphasising the need for coming out with a proper plan to revive the sangha further, he said that he will get the necessary assistance sanctioned from the government.

He said that he will also hold consultation with the sangha’s office-bearers to chalk out the next course of action. Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and others were present.