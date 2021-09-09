Special programme on the anvil for rural digitisation: Bommai

BENGALURU

09 September 2021

He describes his Delhi visit as ‘very successful’

Describing his two-day visit to Delhi as “very successful”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said various projects that had been discussed with Central authorities, including a special programme to provide rural connectivity, were making good progress.

“I have held consultations with Union Minister of State for IT and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar in this regard. It is a concept of digitising rural areas through the use of optic fibre and cable network,” Mr. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on his arrival from New Delhi.

The issue of rural connectivity was felt acutely during lockdown, especially with classes being held remotely and large sections of people working from home after returning to their native places, with schools and several workplaces closed.

He said, “We have decided to take the issue forward by facilitating consultations between State and Central teams to be formed to look into the matter.”

Hardware park

The Chief Minister said it was also decided that a hardware park would be set up between Bengaluru and Kolar. Similarly, the Union Minister was also keen to set up a skill university in Karnataka, he noted, while assuring all necessary assistance from the State to such an initiative.

Replying to queries, the Chief Minister said he could not have an elaborate discussion with BJP national president J.P. Nadda during his Delhi visit due to the health issues concerning the latter. Mr. Nadda had told him to focus on strengthening the party organisation, he noted.

He reiterated that the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) in Bengaluru, which had been languishing for the last two to three years, would be taken up in four or five months.

Mr. Bommai on Wednesday had called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and urged him to instruct the National Highways Authority of India to take up development of the remaining part of the STRR under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. Karnataka has also offered to bear 30% of the cost of land acquisition.