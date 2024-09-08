GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special prayers offered to Dasara elephants to mark Ganesha Chaturthi

Published - September 08, 2024 06:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Adding a slice of variety to Ganesha Chaturthi festival in Mysuru celebrated on Saturday was the special prayers and worship offered to the Dasara elephants.

The 14 elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu are camping in the city since the last few weeks and it is customary to offer prayers to the Dasara elephants whose stay in Mysuru for rehearsals, also coincide with the festival season.

Hence, the district administration and senior officials of the Forest Department visited the palace grounds where the elephants are camping and took part in the rituals and worship of Abhimanyu and company.

The 14 elephants play a significant role in Dasara festival and the reverence displayed to them is an acknowledgement of their importance.

Besides, it underlines the spirit of coexistence of man and animal and is symbolic of respect for nature. The elephants are also emblematic of the various attributes associated with the deity Lord Ganesha and hence the special prayers to them every year.

The priest chanted Ganesha Ashtottara and prayed for their collective welfare, smooth conduct of the festival and safe return to their respective jungle camps after the conclusion of the 10-day event.

For the elephants engaged in rigorous rehearsals, the prayer break was a relief as they were fed with sumptuous dishes including jaggery, sugarcane and ‘’modaka’’ which is a customary and traditional offering to Lord Ganesha. This was in addition to the special diet which is prepared daily and fed to the elephants.

Chief Conservator of Forests Malathi Priya, Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhu Goud, and others were present.

