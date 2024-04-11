ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers, gaiety marks Id-ul-Fitr celebrations

April 11, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Devout Muslims offering Ramzan prayers at Idgah Maidan at Tilaknagar in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

 Special prayers and congregations marked Id-ul-Fitr celebrations in Mysuru on Thursday.

Thousands of devout Muslims gathered at the Idgah Maidan at Tilaknagar and other places and offered prayers whose timings was advanced in view of the searing heat and rise in temperature.

The prayers marking the completion of the holy month of Ramzan were also held at different venues including the grounds near Masjid-e-Nimra in Rajivnagar, at Mandi Mohalla, Ghousianagar, Ashoka Road and other places.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazrath Maulana Mohammed Usman Shariff led the prayers and he also gave a sermon on the importance of the festival. Sir Khazi touched upon the imperatives of living in harmony and peace and urged the community to engage in charity to help the poor and the needy.

After prayers, the devout greeted each other and there was camaraderie and warmth as people from different faiths also extended greetings to their friends to mark the occasion.

M. Lakshman, Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat participated in the prayers and he was blessed by Sir Khazi who also urged the community members to cast their vote during the elections.

Prominent members of the community including Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rahman, retired Dean of Visvesvaraya Technological University and others were present.

