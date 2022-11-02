Special prayer service at cemeteries marks All Souls Day

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
November 02, 2022 20:19 IST

A special prayer service was organised in burial grounds in Belagavi on Wednesday, to mark All Souls Day where the faithful pray for the dead.

Hundreds of believers gathered at the Christian Cemetery, old cemetery, British Cemetery and the Shahapur burial ground and other places.

In the camp cemetery near the Golf Course, Rev. Fr. Cyril Braggs, principal of St. Xavier’s High School, gave a talk about the need to “recall all our ancestors and pay them respects”.

“With every passing year we are coming closer to death. We should all remember that we are mortals and we cannot carry along with us, any of our worldly possessions. The only things that people attach with us are our good deeds and how we lead by example,’‘ he said.

“Some question the very prayers at a cemetery. We need to realise that it is the place of purification as everyone is compelled to think about one’s death. Hence, at least once a year we must pray for those who are buried. As we pray for the living, it is our duty to pray for the dead,’‘ he said.

“Our future depends upon the present. Life after death is based on our present life and both these parts should compliment each other. Our words and deeds with actions will merit us eternal life,’‘ Fr. Braggs said.

Rev. Fr. Vijay Mendith was the celebrant for the mass. Fr. Joe D’Souza and other priests were present.

Louis Rodrigues, communication officer of the diocese, said that such rituals help the public fight against the superstitions attached to cremations and burial grounds.

While All Saints Day is celebrated on November 1, All Souls Day is celebrated on November 2. The annual ritual includes cleaning of the cemetery grounds and painting graves in white.

