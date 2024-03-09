Special prayer at Dargah, Shivaratri puja held amid security in Kalaburagi

March 09, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Mahashivarathri Puja of Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga and special prayers at Hazrat Ladle Mashak Dargah premises at Aland town in Kalaburagi were performed peacefully amid tight security arrangements by the district administration on Friday.

A 12-member group led by Dargah Committee president Moyeez Ansari and religious leader Mohammad Afzal Ansari performed special prayers at Dargah in the afternoon. Later a 15-member team comprising Siddalinga Swami, national honorary president of Sri Ram Sene, and religious heads of various mutts and BJP leaders performed puja at Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga on the Dargah premises at 4.00 pm.

BJP leaders including MLA Avinash Jadhav, former legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor, BJP’s Kalaburagi Urban unit president Chandrakant Patil, and BJP‘s Kalaburagi Rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi were among those who participated in the puja.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay said that nearly 2,000 police personnel including senior officers, 11 KSRP battalions, five DAR battalions and other police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents at Aland town.

Section 144 was imposed at Aland town from Friday 6.00 a.m. to till Saturday 6.00 a.m.

