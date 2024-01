January 06, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has ordered all Muzrai temples in the State to conduct a special pooja on January 22 to mark the consecration at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Minister also directed all Muzrai temples to perform maha mangalarathi between 12.29 p.m. and 12.30 p.m., the time of consecration of Lord Ram’s idol and pray for the Lord’s blessings for the State.