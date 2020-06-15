Special parcel train chugs off to West Bengal, Assam

The Mysuru railway division ran its first-ever parcel special express on Monday from Nanjangud to Sankrail, West Bengal, and Changasari in Assam. The special comprises 10 high-capacity parcel vans and carried 185 tonnes of products manufactured by Nestle India.

The Railways is running goods trains and parcel express trains to ensure supply of essential commodities across the country.

The special train runs on a fixed schedule and covers a distance of about 3,000 km and will reach the destination on June 17, clocking an average speed of over 65 km per hour, a press release said.

The Mysuru division is adopting an aggresive marketing strategy to encourage potential customers to make use of the parcel services for quicker transportation of goods and optimal utilisation of loading space.

For any additional information, logistic support, and other general enquiries, the following numbers may be contacted: 9731667962 and 9731667984.