Special package sought for areas devastated by floods

KALABURAGI

23 October 2020 01:10 IST

Carry out crop loss survey objectively, government urged

State secretary of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mahadev Dinni has demanded that the government announce a special package for taking up relief and rehabilitation in the areas affected by the recent floods in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and other districts.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, Mr. Dinni also demanded that the government take steps to ensure that crop loss survey was carried out objectively leaving no affected farmer outside the purview of compensation.

“Thousands of houses have been damaged and standing crops on vast tracts of lands are destroyed in the floods. The future of the flood victims is bleak. The government should immediately complete the survey and come up with an objective picture of loss and announce a special package to compensate the affected people and restore infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Dinni also criticised Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Govind Karjol for not visiting the flood-hit areas in the district.

BSP district president Mallikarjun Kodli and leaders Ramachandra Jhandre, Prakash Sagar, Mailari Shellagi and others were present.