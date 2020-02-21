Karnataka

Special Mahashivaratri pujas conducted in Shivamogga

Shivaratri being celebrated at Harakere on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Friday.

Shivaratri being celebrated at Harakere on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Friday.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Special pujas were conducted in Shiva temples across the district on Friday to mark Mahashivaratri.

At Shivalaya temple in Vinobha Nagar in Shivamogga city, a cutout of the late Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt performing Ishthalinga Puja was installed. A replica of Kedarnath temple installed on the premises of Kannika Parameshwari temple attracted a large number of devotees.

Long queues of devotees were seen at Kote Bheemeshwara temple on Kote Road, Kashi Visheshwara temple adjacent to Veerashaiva Kalyana Mandir, Arakeshwara temple near Tunga bridge, and Mallikarjuna temple at Basavangudi. As a large number of devotees thronged the Shiva temple in Harakere on the outskirts of the city, traffic was diverted near New Mandli to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement.

Maharudrabhishekha, Maha Mruhtyunjaya Japa, Kalabhairava Puja and other rituals were held under the aegis of Bhagath Sene on the premises of Vasavi School. Juice, salad and buttermilk were distributed to devotees at the Shiva temple near Mahatma Gandhi Park and at Eshwaravana, a spiritual centre located in Abbalagere on the outskirts of the city. In the evening, bhajans were rendered and Yakshagana performances held on temple premises.

Ganamela, a spiritual congregation, was held at Basava Mantap.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2020

