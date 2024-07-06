Special Lok Adalat in Dharwad for pending cases in Supreme Court

A special Lok Adalat will be held at district court in Dharwad from July 29 to August 4 to clear cases pending in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Friday, Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and senior civil judge Parashuram Doddamani said that cases from Dharwad district that are waiting for disposal at the SC would be settled through mediation during the special adalat.

He said that the petitioners would have to volunteer to get their cases solved through mediation and for the purpose, they were required to attend the Lok Adalat through video conference. As the petitioners would not have to travel to Delhi, it would save their time and money, he said adding that 44 cases from Dharwad district were pending in Supreme Court.

No permanent buildings

He said that majority of anganwadi centres located in twin cities and towns were being run from rented premises and they did not have playgrounds. As per the advice of the State Legal Service Authority, the judges would visit the centres in their respective districts and give a report on their status, he said.

“I visited anganwadi centers in Hubballi, Dharwad and Navalgund taluks and inspected the situation. In some places, anganwadis are run in small houses. There is also a shortage of staff. The report on the status has been submitted to SLSA,” he said emphasising the need for permanent buildings to house anganwadi centres.