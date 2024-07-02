ADVERTISEMENT

Special lecture at Central University tomorrow

Published - July 02, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

School of Humanities and Languages (SHL) at Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi has planned SHL lecture series-2 at the university on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean of SHL in Central University Vikram Visaji has said that Scott Kugle, Department of Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies at Emory University, Atlanta, U.S., will participate as the main speaker. He will deliver a lecture on Sufi Music and Poetry in the Deccan.

Vice-Chancellor of Central University Battu Satyanarayana will preside over the event, he added.

“Prof. Kugle is a renowned scholar with a Ph.D from Duke University. He is a prolific author of Sufi literature. He is an authority on the Deccan culture and literature. He brings a wealth of knowledge on comparative religion and mystical traditions. I appeal to scholars and students not to miss the opportunity to have an insight on the thoughts of Prof. Kugle,” Prof. Visaji said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US