Special lecture at Central University tomorrow

Published - July 02, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

School of Humanities and Languages (SHL) at Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi has planned SHL lecture series-2 at the university on Thursday.

Dean of SHL in Central University Vikram Visaji has said that Scott Kugle, Department of Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies at Emory University, Atlanta, U.S., will participate as the main speaker. He will deliver a lecture on Sufi Music and Poetry in the Deccan.

Vice-Chancellor of Central University Battu Satyanarayana will preside over the event, he added.

“Prof. Kugle is a renowned scholar with a Ph.D from Duke University. He is a prolific author of Sufi literature. He is an authority on the Deccan culture and literature. He brings a wealth of knowledge on comparative religion and mystical traditions. I appeal to scholars and students not to miss the opportunity to have an insight on the thoughts of Prof. Kugle,” Prof. Visaji said.

