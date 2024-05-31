GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Investigation Team should put out impartial work in Prajwal case, says Bommai

The former Chief Minister has said that the Special Investigation Team should ensure that the victims in the Prajwal Revanna case get justice

Published - May 31, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that it is also required that those who distributed the pen drive of sleaze videos are brought to book.

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that it is also required that those who distributed the pen drive of sleaze videos are brought to book.

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should investigate the Prajwal Revanna case impartially and ensure that the victims in the case are given justice.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Bommai said that legally, Prajwal has surrendered before the SIT and the law will follow its own course.

While it is required that the victims in the case get justice, it is also required that those who distributed the pen drive that had the sleaze videos are also brought to book. The way the pen drives were distributed indicated that there was a political conspiracy and that the SIT should investigate this also, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that there are clear indications that the issue has been politicised and it is crucial that SIT investigated it from all angles and brought out the truth.

On the death of an employee of the Tribal Development Corporation P. Chandrashekharan, he said that it was a fit case to be probed into by the Central Bureau of Investigation as a bank is also involved in the scam.

Mr. Bommai said that as per law, any transaction involving over ₹10 crore should be probed into by the CBI and the State government should hand over the case to the CBI.

On the issue of demand of resignation of Minister Nagendra, he said that it is a question of morality.

Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have spoken a lot about morality while in opposition and now it is time for them to decide on the issue of morality.

