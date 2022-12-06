Special handloom expo at JSS Urban Haat in Mysuru

December 06, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

More than 60 weavers representing weavers’ societies from different parts of the country will be participating in the Special Handloom Expo to be held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat from December 8 to 25.

The expo organised jointly by Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru, and Department of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Karnataka, in association with JSS Urban Haat will be open on all days between 10.30 a.m. and 9 p.m. There is no entrance and parking fee for the expo, said a statement.

Weavers and representatives of different weavers’ societies from across India including state and national awardees will be exhibiting and selling their traditional and heritage handloom products at the expo, which will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on December 8.

The expo will feature Punjabi Phulkari, Patiala suits, Bhagalpur Tassar silk sarees and dupattas, handloom from Madhya Pradesh, grass mats and curtains, Jaipur kurtas and wrap arounds, Kanjeevaram silk sarees, Ilkal Kasauti and Molakalmur sarees of Karnataka, jute bags, Kantha stitch sarees, Benaras sarees and dress materials, boutique sarees and dresses, Bengali cotton sarees, Kashmir Handlooms, Chikan embroidery, Rajasthan embroidery, Gujarati dress, vegetable print dress etc, according to a press statement.