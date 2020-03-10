Special grant for State: Sadananda Gowda to speak to Finance Minister

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Monday said he would speak to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the special grant of ₹5,495 crore sought by the State under the 15th Finance Commission.

“I will speak to her and see what best I can do to get that money for the State,” he told presspersons. He said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had told him that papers regarding special grants were now with the Finance Department. “I will speak to the Finance Minister on Wednesday and see what best I can do to get that money for the State,” he said.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended a special grant of ₹5,495 crore to Karnataka for 2020–21, so that the absolute Finance Commission-driven transfers (devolution and revenue deficit grants) in the year remain similar to 2019–20. However, the Centre had earlier rejected the proposal. Karnataka has seen a sharp reduction in its share of the Central taxes in the 2020-21 financial year. The 15th Finance Commission, in its interim report for 2020–21, reduced the State’s share of the divisible pool of the Central taxes by more than one percentage point.